Indore News: Teen Boy Dies Of ‘Heart Attack’ While Washing Car

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances while working at a car service centre in Pardesipura on Thursday. The boy collapsed suddenly while washing a car and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bhola, son of Lakhan Bhuriyale, a resident of Nanda Nagar. His family members said that Bhola was employed at a car service centre near Kankeshwari Ground. Around 7 pm, while pouring water on the front portion of a car, he suddenly fell unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he might have suffered a heart attack. However, the exact cause behind his death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

Teen ends life two days after father’s death

A 19-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in Ahirkhedi village under Rajendra Nagar police station on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Arjun, son of Sardar, resident of Kundan Nagar. His family said that after his father’s passing on Wednesday, Arjun was last seen at home around 11 pm on Thursday. The family assumed he had gone to stay with friends, but his elder brother Karan found him hanging from a tree at about 7 am on Friday while heading to the fields.

Family members said Arjun’s father had died just two days ago due to illness. It is believed that the grief over his father’s death pushed Arjun to take the extreme step.

