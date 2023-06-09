Indore: Newly-Wed Man Stabs Wife To Death After Being Fired From Job

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after being fired, a newly-married man stabbed his wife to death in Indore, said police on Friday.

The man was arrested while his parents were booked. In his confession to police, he said that he had no source of income to feed her, so he killed her.

According to police, the accused never wanted to get married but did so under his parent’s pressure.

As Dainik Bhaskar reports, the incident is about accused Vikram Sagotiya (From Mhow) and Anjali (from Dhaulpur) who tied the knot on May 21. Vikram allegedly killed his wife within 17 days of marriage. At the time of attack, Vikram got wounds on his hands and stomach. Later, he was admitted to the hospital. Police say that the accused keeps changing his statements.

DSP Dilip Choudhary said, “Case has been registered against the husband Vikram Satogiya, father-in-law Mahesh Satogiya, mother-in-law Durga and brother-in-law Krishna.” “More than 10 cases are registered against Mahesh. There are also many cases of possessing illegal weapons which are pending in the court.”

Anjali asked her brother to take her home on June 6

After sensing the danger, Anjali called her brother on the night of June 6 informing that her in-laws are torturing her. But as it was late in the night he decided to go the next day. By the time he reached her house, Vikram had stabbed Anjali and her body was lying in the pool of blood. Brother rushed to the hospital with injured Anjali but she lost her breath on the way.