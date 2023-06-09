Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead In Bike-SUV Collision In Sardarpur

Representative Photo |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a yet another road mishap on Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway, two motorcyclists were killed after they collided with an SUV.

Accident was reported on Thursday afternoon when deceased Subhash, 35, and Onkar, 40, of Minda village came out of petrol pump with diesel cane and were crushed to death by a rashly driven vehicle (GJ20/A2279).

After collision, SUV went off-road and overturned in a farm. After accident, bodies were taken Dhar district hospital for post-mortem and later was handed over to the kin.

Amzhera police here prepared panchnama and seized SUV. Before, police rushed to the spot, driver flee the spot.

Notably this is third major road mishap on Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway within a span of two months. In last two months, total 15 people lost their lives in different accidents.

Timeline

June 5: Four people, including two children and a woman, were crushed to death after a truck toppled on the motorcycle on which they were riding. An incident was reported between Gundirela and Machiliya Ghad on Indore– Ahmedabad National Highway on Monday at around 7:15 pm.

April 19: Three persons, including a councillor in Sardarpur municipal council were killed on the spot after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a multi-axle-truck on Indore-Ahmedabad national highway in Dhar district.

April 11: Four people were killed and one was injured after a speeding vehicle hit them on the National Highway 59 in Dhar. The mishap took place on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway under the Sardarpur police station limits.

