Indore: New ward equations upset all former MiC members, senior corporators

Indore: Reservation of wards done on Friday have upset equations of all former Mayor-in-Council (MiC) members and senior corporators including Indore Municipal Corporation speaker Ajay Singh Naruka and leader of opposition Foziya Sheikh Alim.

Corporators from both BJP and Congress suffered the blows due to the reservation rejig. However, mostly the BJP suffered the setback as they were more in number in the last elected council.

Moreover, the last elected council members either would have to field their spouses in the IMC elections or would have to shift to other wards, in case the first option is not open.

For those senior corporators like Chandu Shinde, Rajendra Rathore, Munna Lal Yadav, Dilip Sharma, Chhote Yadav, changing ward won’t be much an issue but for first-time corporators like Deepak Tinu Jain and Pranav Mandal it would be not easy to win elections from other wards.

Interestingly, former MiC members including Chandu Shinde, Rajendra Rathore, Ashwin Shukla, Santosh Gour, Shobharamdas Garg, Sudhir Dedge, Dilip Sharma, Balram Verma and Suraj Kero were affected by ward reservation rejig.

Candidate (Ward Name: Seat as per New Reservation)

------Upset lot from BJP ----

Indore-1 assembly seat: Ashwin Shukla (Ward 15: OBC Woman), Santosh Gour (Ward 13: Now OBC Woman), Gopal Malu (Ward 3: Now OBC Woman), Deepak Jain Tinu (Ward 6: Now OBC Woman), Manoj Mishra (Ward 7: Now OBC Woman), Chanda Surendra Vajyapee (Ward 13: General Man)

Indore-2 assembly seat: Chandu Shinde (Ward 25: Now General Woman), Rajendra Rathore (Ward 33: Now General Women), Munna Lal Yadav (Ward 34: Now OBC Woman), Saroj Chouhan (Ward 31: Now General Woman), Rajkapoor Sunhare (Ward 23: Now General Woman), Pooja Patidar (Ward 29: Now General Man)

Indore-3 assembly seat: Sobharamdas Garg (Ward 63: Now OBC Man), Jagdish Dhaneriya (Rebel Ward 62: Now General Woman)

Indore-4 assembly seat: Sudhir Dedge (Ward 70: Now General Woman), Bharat Parikh (Ward 71: Now General Woman), Veenta Dharm (Ward 72: Now General Man), Sarita Mangwani (Ward 65: Now General Man)

Indore 5 assembly seat: Dilip Sharma (Ward 43: Now OBC Woman), Suraj Kero (Ward 45: Now ST Woman) Sepeaker Ajay Singh Naruka (Ward 42: Now General Woman), Ushman Patel (Ward 38: Now General Woman), Pranav Mandal (Ward 41: Now OBC Woman)

Rau Assembly seat: Balram Verma (Ward 80: Now General Man),

---------------Upset lot from Congress -----------------

Indore-1: Preti Agnihotri (Ward 1: Now General Man), Veenitika Deepu Yadav (Ward 10: Now General Man), Anita Servash Tiwari (Ward 9: Now General Man).

Indore-2: Madhivi Chintu Choukse (Ward 21: Now General Man)

Indore-3: Chhote Yadav (Ward 55: Now General Woman), Abhay Verma (Ward 61: Now ST Woman)

Indore-4: Shankar Yadav (Ward 69: Now General Woman)

Indore-5: Foziya Sheikh Alim (Ward 53: Now OBC Woman)