 Indore: Neighbours Of Two Communities Pelt Stones At Each Other, Vandalise Cars Over Bursting Diwali Crackers; Heavy Police Deployed
An investigation has been launched by the police and action would be taken on the basis of the findings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Neighbours of two different communities came face-to-face over bursting firecrackers in Indore on Friday, a day after Diwali. The heated argument turned into a fight as both the groups started pelting stones at each other, resulting in minor injuries to some people involved, the police informed. 

Agitated, some people vandalised the vehicles parked on the roads and broke the car glasses.

FP Photo

Heavy force of police rushed to the spot and the situation has been taken under control. Those who received the injuries are being treated at the hospital. Also, an investigation has been launched by the police and action would be taken on the basis of the findings.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Approx 80 policemen deployed

According to DCP Zone 4 Rishikesh Meena, “The clash erupted in Ravidas Pura of Chhatripura police station area. Some children were bursting crackers On Friday afternoon after which the conflict occurred among neighbours coming from different communities. Three got injured and they are being treated.”

DCP Zone 4 Rishikesh Meena

DCP Zone 4 Rishikesh Meena | FP Photo

“Police have dominated the entire area with approx 80 policemen watching the area. The situation is under control at present. And we request the entire Indore not to believe in any kind of rumour or speculation. Also, strict action would be taken against those who were found guilty,” he added.

Eklavya Gaur demands action 

Son of MLA Malini Gaur Eklavya Gaur

Son of MLA Malini Gaur Eklavya Gaur | FP Photo

After the incident, the son of MLA Malini Gaur Eklavya Gaur reached  Chhatripura police station along with members of Hindu organisations. He demanded strict action against individuals from the other group involved in the dispute. Police forces from Malharganj, Pandrinath, and Sarafa stations have been called to the scene.

