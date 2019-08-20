Indore: Nearly 50,000 CCTVs consume power worth Rs 4 crore per month

Indore: State’s commercial capital is under constant surveillance of nearly 50,000 closed circuit television (CCTC) cameras. This has been revealed in a survey conducted by Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.

These cameras installed for security purposes consume electricity worth Rs 4 crore every month. The survey revealed that around 30 per cent shops and 8 per cent houses in the city have CCTV cameras.

Besides, there are cameras in colonies, apartments, traffic points and alongside major roads carrying out surveillance all the time. “All jewellery shops, all showrooms in malls, major electronic shops, shops at Jail Road and Cloth Market have CCTVs and display screens,” the survey said.

Every second house in posh colony and fifth house in general colony has CCTV. The cameras cover close to 50,000 shops and around 25,000 houses apart from others locations.

Each CCTV surveillance set comprises four cameras and one LED screen. One camera consumes 20 watt of electricity (four together consume 80 watt) and LED screen gulps 120 watt. The recording feature in the set also consumes electricity.

Discom managing director Vikas Narwal stated: “On an average CCTV camera set at one location (be it shop, house or any other place) consumes 4 unit of electricity daily.

That means that electricity worth Rs 25 daily and around Rs 800 monthly is consumed by one CCTV camera set. “The survey claimed that total consumption of electricity at 50,000 locations is of about Rs 15 lakh daily and Rs 4 crore monthly.

Narwal stated that one among many reasons in the increase in demand of electricity is CCTV. “However, they are necessary for security purpose. The survey is aimed at ascertaining the amount of power the cameras are consuming.”