Indore: NAAC puts Rau Govt college to test, exit meeting today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A three-member team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited Government College at Rau and assess its standards on Thursday.

The team was given a red carpet welcome. The team members visited different departments of the college and saw their presentations.

The college is undergoing assessment by NAAC for the first time.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, Mhow University vice-chancellor Prof DK Sharma and around principals of a dozen colleges had also reached Rau college to know about its academic and administrative performance before the NAAC team members.

College principal Sudha Silawat expressed gratitude towards them for standing by her college in the time of need.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat said that the visiting team members appreciated the infrastructure and facilities at the college.

The team will hold an exit meeting with college teachers on Friday and share its assessment. The tentative score will also be shared by the team members with the college principal.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:32 AM IST