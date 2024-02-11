Indore: Mystery Shrouds Death Of Additional Commissioner’s Driver |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The driver of additional commissioner of police (traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal, police constable Ashok Bodana died under mysterious circumstances and his body was found near Subhash Nagar Culvert in Pardeshipura police station area on Saturday morning. His mobile phone and cash in his wallet were missing but his jacket, socks and shoes were lying beside the body. However, no injury marks were found on his body. The reason behind the death has not been ascertained as yet and post-mortem report is awaited to know the exact reason of his death. The 42-year-old police constable, a resident of Dewas has been in the police force since 2013.

Bodana's senior head constable, Virsingh Raghuwanshi, said that Ashok had left a police vehicle for repair at a garage in the Malwa mill area on Friday evening and when he did not return till late at night his family members tried to contact him but found his phone switched off. His family members and other policemen searched for him all night, but in vain. They could only find his motorcycle which was parked at the additional commissioner’s bungalow as was his daily practice as he drove down for duty from Dewas. Thereafter, a missing complaint was lodged at the MIG police station. When his mobile location was traced, it showed that his last location was between MIG police station and LIG Square. The next morning, on Saturday, his body was found near a public toilet in Subhash Nagar area of Pardeshipura.

He had gone to the garage to repair a police vehicle on Thursday but had to go to the garage again on Friday as some problem persisted in the vehicle. The garage mechanic told policemen that Bodana left his shop around 7 pm. His family members said that he had to go to his neighbour’s marriage on Friday night and they were waiting for him. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He was also preparing for his son’s marriage and was searching for a bride for his son. His father is also a retired police officer. He was an assistant sub-inspector motor transport officer. Ashok has been driving the additional commissioner’s vehicle for around 4-5 months and before that, he was driving the vehicle of ACP (headquarter) Apoorva Kiledar. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.