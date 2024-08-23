Indore Municipal Corporation To Accept Devpt Fee From 535 Plot Owners In Tulsi Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move towards regularising unauthorised colonies in the city, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has permitted building owners and plot holders of Tulsi Nagar to deposit development fees, granting a major relief to the residents slogging for the same for past one decade.

This decision, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, was announced at a meeting held in Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s meeting room on Thursday. The development fee payment permission applies to 535 plots within Tulsi Nagar Colony, including plots under survey numbers 264, 265, 269, 278, 287, 288, and 289 in Pipalyakumar village, as well as survey numbers 34, 36, 40, 41/1, and 42 in Nipaniya village. Plot and building owners are now authorised to pay the required fees for building permissions, water connections and electricity connections following the completion of the layout's finalisation.

Bhargav emphasised that this move is part of a larger effort to resolve claims and objections received after the public notice, enabling plot holders to gain access to essential civil infrastructure. ‘By depositing development fees, plot and building owners in Tulsi Nagar will now be eligible to obtain necessary approvals for building permissions, water and electricity connections as per regulations,’ he stated.

The formal public notice was handed over to stakeholders during the meeting. Present at the occasion were Mayor's representative Bharat Parikh, Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Rajesh Udavat, Nandkishore Pahadiya, regional corporator representative Mahesh Joshi and Ashok Kale, MLA representative Narayan Meena, ward president Kailash Tomar and several other officials including Monu Dubey, Rakesh Jaiswal, Anand Gupta, Manoj Dixit, Shambhunath Singh, Rajesh Tomar and others.

The development fee payment process will be carried out at the Colony Cell of Indore Municipal Corporation, where plot owners can deposit their fees to secure necessary approvals and infrastructure for their properties. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the regularisation process for unauthorised colonies in Indore, offering residents better access to essential services and infrastructure.

Bhargav said that the letters for regularisation of all 535 plots at Tulsi Nagar is expected to be handed over to the residents by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on August 25. The Mayor also assured residents that efforts are underway to ensure early regularisation of the remaining plots in the colony. Joshi highlighted that this regularisation marks the third significant development for Tulsi Nagar in the past month. Prior to this, a Narmada water line was laid in the colony's B sector at a cost of Rs 81 lakh and the ground breaking ceremony for development of Ananteshwar Udyan, a park within the colony, was conducted at a cost of Rs 24 lakh.