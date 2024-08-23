Indore: Confusion Reigns As Guidelines For Offline Admission Process Fail To Arrive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth phase of college-level counselling for admission to vacant seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses has begun, but the process has been marred by confusion and frustration. Students across the region arrived at their preferred colleges, hoping to secure a seat in their desired courses on Thursday.

However, the day ended in disappointment as the offline admission process proved to be a complete failure, with not a single admission taking place in most institutes. The root of the problem lies in the Department of Higher Education (DHE)’s failure to issue necessary guidelines for offline admission process.

Colleges and students were left in the dark, unsure of how to proceed. This negligence led to widespread confusion, with educational institutions unsure whether to admit students based on merit or on a first-come, first-served basis.

Further complicating the situation, the department made no updates in the admission portal, which continued to display the online process even as students sought to complete their admissions in person. Dr Rajiv Jhalali, President of the Principal Association of Private Colleges, voiced his concerns, stating that despite having vacant seats, colleges were unable to allocate them to students. ‘No instructions related to admission were received,’ Jhalali said, highlighting the absence of clear directives from the department. In response to the chaos, Holkar College called an emergency meeting on Thursday to address the issue.

The college decided to distribute admission forms to students between 11 am and 2 pm daily, after which a merit list would be compiled and displayed on the notice board by 3 pm. Students whose names appear in the list will be required to pay their fees by 5:30 pm. Holkar College administrative officer Dr RC Dixit, announced that the process would continue till August 31.