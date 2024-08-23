Indore: Two Inspectors Relieved, One Suspended; Five Face Salary Deductions In City's Sanitation Crackdown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to improve the city's sanitation standards, additional municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra conducted inspections across several wards in Zone No 1, 4, and 18, following directives took actions, including termination, suspension and deduction of salaries, on finding negligence in duty.

The inspection, aimed at ensuring the effectiveness of the cleanliness system, was carried out in the presence of chief health officer Dr Akhilesh Upadhyay, health officers, CSI, assistant CSI, and regional Inspectors. During his inspection in Ward No 9, Gadrakhedi, and Kumharkhadi area under Zone No 1, Mishra found significant issues with garbage accumulation and general uncleanliness.

As a result, he took swift action by relieving Sanjay Pathrod, the in-charge inspector of Ward No 9, from his duties. Additionally, Mishra ordered a seven-day salary deduction for CSI Saurabh Sahu, assistant CSI Rohit Patidar, and assistant inspector Jitendra Tank. He also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the NGO Basics for failing to maintain cleanliness in the area. In Zone No 4, Ward No 13, specifically in Scheme No 51, Sangam Nagar area, similar issues were discovered.

The in-charge inspector, Kamal Panchwal, was suspended due to negligence in maintaining cleanliness. Moreover, CSI Kuldeep Bagdi faced a seven-day salary deduction for the lapses in his duties. Further inspections in Zone No 18, Ward No 53, Azad Nagar area, revealed inadequate cleanliness management.

Consequently, ward inspector Yogesh Chauhan was relieved from his responsibilities, and assistant CSI Vijay Yadav was given a three-day salary deduction. Mishra has issued strict instructions to the regional health officer, CSI, and assistant CSI to bolster the cleanliness system across all zones. He emphasised the importance of ensuring timely attendance of employees and warned that spot fines would be imposed on individuals found littering on empty plots and roadsides.