Indore: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspects Chhapan Dukan, kite festival venue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day before the PBD convention starts in the cleanest city in the country, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected Chhapan Dukan, Global Garden and La Omni, which is the venue for the kite festival.

As Chhapan Dukan is the smart street food market of the city, the NRIs are expected to visit there in large numbers for relishing snacks. Besides, Global Garden is the place reserved for NRIs where they will plant saplings. As NRIs will be visiting these places, Pal took stock of arrangements.

Pal inspected Chhapan Dukan’s special arrangements made by the market association to welcome the visiting NRIs. Special preparations have also been made by the IMC at Chhapan Dukan for a hassle-free visit of NRIs. Attractive electrical decoration has been done in this market through public participation.

The commissioner said that Indoreans are ready to welcome the guests with the spirit of Atithi Dev Bhava. For this, elaborate and special preparations have been made by various organisations at their respective levels, she said.

Chhapan Dukan association has already announced that shopkeepers will offer their respective signature dishes to the NRIs guests for free.

Chhapan Dukan is not only a single-use plastic but also a disposal-free market in Indore.

The commissioner also observed the kite festival arrangements at La Omni. The festival has been organised by the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh and the Indian Plast Pack Forum.

Along with this, the commissioner also inspected the Global Garden in Scheme No 133 where NRIs will be planting saplings.