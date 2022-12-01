Indore: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal asks shopkeepers not to keep goods on footpath else

e-Paper Get App
She has asked civic body officials to make announcement from loudspeakers cautioning them about keeping items on footpath and if they still do not listen then action should follow

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Pal inspects beautification and maintenance works from Palasia Square to Krishnapurabridge on Wednesday | FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has asked shopkeepers doing business between Palasia and Krishnapura bridge not to keep their items on footpath else action will be taken against them.

She has asked civic body officials to make announcement from loudspeakers cautioning them about keeping items on footpath and if they still do not listen then action should follow. 

Pal inspected beautification and maintenance works from Palasia Square to Krishnapura bridge in view of the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Sammelan and Global Investors Summit to be held in January. 

Additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer Ashok Rathore, and other officials were present on the occasion.

Pal found that many shopkeepers keep their goods outside their shops on the footpath because of which it becomes difficult for pedestrians to walk on the road and traffic movement is hit. 

