Indore: ​Mumbai man arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 9 lakh; he had come to supply drugs for New Year parties in city

Another person from Mumbai was arrested by the crime branch with MDMA drugs worth Rs 9 lakh on Thursday. The accused had allegedly brought the drugs to supply it for parties that usually take place on New Year. It is believed that he is associated with the earlier arrested accused with MDMA drugs. The police are also questioning the accused about the former air hostess, who was arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 10 lakh recently.

Additional DCP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team arrested Nadim alias Nattu Sheikh, a resident of Mumbai, from near Sarwate bus stand.

During checking, about 90 grams of MD drugs were recovered from his bag. The value of the recovered drug is about 9 lakh in the international market. The crime branch team also seized his mobile phone and Rs 580 from the accused.

The accused was booked under section 8/22 of NDPS Act. He informed the police that he had brought the drugs to the city for supplying it to parties that take place on and around New Year. He is being questioned further.

So far, the crime branch has caught five big consignments of MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 crore this year.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:41 AM IST