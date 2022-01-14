Indore: MPBSE extends date for correcting Class 10-12th exam forms online

Indore

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the deadline for corrections in examination forms a second time, citing that people need more time as corona third wave has hit the state.

The board has given another chance to the 10th-12th student to make changes in the examination form online.

Students will now be able to make corrections in the examination form till January 30. The changes must be made online directly using login details or with help from MP online Kiosks.

Previously, the last date for making corrections was set at January 15. The original date was December 15.

“A lot of students were facing a problem and needed to make corrections as per requests sent to divisional and state offices of the board,” divisional officer Deven Sonwani said.

The board examination for academic session 2021-22 for Class 10th and Class 12th will start in mid-February. This is the first time in more than a decade that MPBSE board examinations will be conducted in February.

To attempt these examinations, students have filled the exam form.

To rectify the mistakes in the form, the MP Board had officially declared the last date December 15, as examinations were to begin in February. However, considering the large number of students and Covid-19 spread, now the board extended this date twice.

Students can amend their form by visiting the kiosk from where they filled the exam form. Thereafter, no amendment will be allowed in the application.

“It is necessary to fill the marks of all the students online at the prescribed time. Offline marks will not be valid in any case after the stipulated time,” Sonwani said.

He added that the names of about 6,500 students had registered for high school special examination and supplementary examination in 2021. “However, these examinations could not be conducted by the board,” Sonwani said.

These students will be able to attend the examination in this academic session. “Enrolment number has been allotted to them, but their names could not be added to the admission list by the concerned institution, such students can do corrections in the form,” Sonwani said.

Further, some students of 9th and 11th, who changed the institution and did not enter the admission list in the time fixed by the new institution. Online marks of such students could not be filled yet, so they can be updated now, Sonwani added.



Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:33 PM IST