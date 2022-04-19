Indore: MP sees hike of 21% in tax collection in past fiscal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tax collection in the state grew by 21 per cent in the past financial year and the tax collection target for this fiscal has been set at Rs 26,000 crore, said Commissioner (State Commercial Tax) Lokesh Jatav while speaking as the chief guest at a training programme of 200 GST officers from various parts of the state. He added, according to Kautilya, tax collecting officers' responsibilities go much beyond merely collecting taxes. While assessing any taxpayer they must ensure that the collection is according to law.

He also said, "the credit for a 21% rise in tax collection in the state for the financial year immediately after Covid goes to the employees and officers of the department. But now there is a need to work harder this year because the target for this year is Rs 26,000 crores.”

He added that training is of great importance in GST as the changes that have taken place in the last 5 years will have to be compiled at one place. He appreciated the initiative of ICAI to organise such training programmes.

Rajendra Kumar, Chairman, Indirect Tax Committee, ICAI, New Delhi, said that from June 30, 2022, the states will stop getting the compensation amount from the Centre, due to which the state of Madhya Pradesh alone will get about Rs 10,000 crores less.

He also said, “there is a difference between the original form in which GST came and the GST which is applicable today. In such a situation, it is impossible to have a stable or static tax policy, but it is in the hands of the officers how they implement the law.

Programme director CA Kemisha Soni said that ICAI is going to conduct such training programmes across the country. This is the first programme in Madhya Pradesh. ICAI has maintained more than 500 case studies in the form of FAQs on many practical problems and their solutions, which will be very beneficial for all the officers.

A total of 500 officers of the Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Department will take part in this training programme and get the relevant information.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the Indirect Tax Committee of the CA Institute of the Indore CA Branch.

