Indore: More single mothers in Town, wait is longer after covid-19

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More and more single women are coming forward to adopt children and this trend is not restricted to metros, but visible in Indore also. Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) representative in Indore, Asha Singh, says that in 2022 they have received at least nine applications from single women in the city, which is by far the highest in recent years. According to CARA records, country-wide, 510 single women had applied to adopt children in 2019-20.

SINGLE WOMEN WANT NORMAL KIDS

Almost all the single moms who want to adopt want normal kids below two years, said Asha Singh, adding that only 11 per cent of the kids who are up for adoption fall in this category. Of the 1,883 children in CARA pool, over 900 fall in the special needs category meaning that such kids require special medical supervision and are often facing a major health challenge.

Motherhood completes a woman, they say

Many young women in their late 20s and early 30s have sought to adopt babies. “I think being a woman, we are born with a heart full of life and a child, who needs the same is a perfect equation,” a mathematics teacher Kiran Sharma said. She added that caring for a child is more therapeutic than we often realise.

A single mother Apoorva M said, “I am a single mother of a beautiful boy and I motivate other women to adopt, and a friend of mine has recently applied for adoption.

”She added that being a single mom completes a woman in a better way than even a relationship. “Relationships are tougher nowadays because women are expected to be suppressed by their in-laws, so it is better to be a mom and save a life,” Apoorva said.

“My idea is simple, I am ready to be a mom and if the right guy comes along, he could be a father to my child too,” Jinsha Kamra, a marketing professional, said.

WAITING PERIOD HAS INCREASED DUE TO COVID

Most parents have to wait for two to three years on an average to get a child from the healthy category of kids under two years. Though the special needs category has more kids, even there, the process generally takes about a year and more to get the kid.

“Covid-19 outbreak had affected functioning and even crippled the entire system in some parts of the country, so it is taking more time to process applications,” Singh said. She added that many kids, especially the ones with special needs, were also abandoned by their parents during this period.