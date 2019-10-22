Indore: Monsoon withdraws but not rains

Indore: Officially the monsoon has withdrawn, but apparently the rains are in no mood to leave.

After a longer than usual monsoon spell, the rains again came back to trouble to people on Tuesday.

The weather remained cloudy throughout the day and the day temperature dropped eight degrees Celsius below normal and four degrees Celsius less than what was recorded on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the weather will remain same and the city will continue to witness showers for the next three to four days.

“The low pressure area over central parts of Arabian Sea now lies as a well marked low pressure area over the same region with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours. It is likely to move initially eastnortheastwards over east-central Arabian Sea till October 25 and then westnorthwestwards with gradual intensification,” Met officials said adding “Due to this phenomenon as the low pressure areas is shifting towards Maharashtra and other states, the weather would remain same for the coming days.”

However, they said that the chances of heavy rains are unlikely and the city would see foggy conditions after the sky gets clear.

Meanwhile, the rains during the office going hours troubled the people as they had to stop for shelter for more than half an hour.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius which was eight degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above normal.