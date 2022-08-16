Indore: Monsoon effect; entry to Patalpani, Choral River dam Janapav and Wanchu point restricted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For couples who want a quick getaway from the city over the weekends, there is bad news: entry into popular picnic-cum-tourist spots, such as Patalpani, Choral River dam, Janapav and Wanchu Point is restricted for the next 15 days. The decision has been taken in view of the continuous rain and fear of fresh floods at these spots.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Bhopal office has warned of heavy rain and lightning in the district over the next 15 days. In the backdrop of this IMD alert, divisional commissioner of IMD Pawan Sharma held a virtual review meeting of the collectors of Indore division on Tuesday. Sharma instructed the collectors to immediately issue orders to completely close all river banks, ghats, movement of fishermen on the rivers and also the movement of the public at the picnic spots in their areas.

Akshat Jain, SDM, Mhow, issued the prohibitory orders in this regard on Tuesday evening under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC), 1973. The order will be applicable to the limits of Mhow, Kishanganj, Badgonda, Manpur and Simrol police station areas of Mhow tehsil.

According to the order, all the tourist places and picnic spots, such as Choral River, Choral dam, Patalpani, Sitlamata Falls, Mehndi Kund, Tincha Falls, Kajligarh, Wanchu Point, Janapav Kuti, Kalakund and so forth will be completely closed to visitors for the next 15 days.

Ban on Fishermen

Similarly, the movement of fishermen in all the ponds and rivers and activities related to fish farming and catching will also be completely banned for the next 15 days. The activities being done at all the river ghats and banks have also been completely closed for the next 15 days. The order will be effective for the next 15 days. Action will be taken under Section 188 of the Cr.PC in case of any violation of the order.