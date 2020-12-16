Indore: Modi played important role in toppling Nath govt: Vijayvargiya

Indore: In a remark which may not go down well with the BJP, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister "Narendra Modi had played a crucial role in toppling the Nath government in Madhya Pradesh".

While addressing a farmers' rally in Indore, Vijayvargiya said: "I am sharing with you the truth behind the curtain. You don't tell about this to anyone. I haven't spoken about this before to anyone. For the first time, I am revealing it from this stage. If there was any person who had played an important role in toppling the Nath's government, then it was Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan."

The "revelation" left minister for petroleum Pradhan, who was sharing dais with Vijayvargiya, and people in the gathering in splits and provided Congress an opportunity to attack BJP on the issue. Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja said, "Vijayvargiya himself admitted to what we have been claiming since start. BJP used to falsely blame infighting among Congress responsible for the fall of government. But now the truth has been revealed by Vijayvargiya."

Nath govt had fallen in March when 22 MLAs of Congress resigned and crossed over to BJP toeing the line of their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. After the government fell, Congress had been accusing BJP of destabilizing its government. However, BJP maintained that Scindia fell Nath's government as it did not meeting its poll promises.