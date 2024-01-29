Indore: Miscreants Set Vehicles Ablaze In Residential Banganga Area; Caught On CCTV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange incident, two miscreants set ablaze vehicles parked in the residential area of Indore on Sunday night. The accused, after setting the arson, fled the spot.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the Banganga locality, said the police on Monday.

In the CCTV footage, the miscreants can be seen pouring inflammable liquid into the vehicles and burning them with a matchstick.

According to information, the two miscreants have been identified as Ayush and Vishesh. The miscreants allegedly set three vehicles ablaze, including a scooter, which were parked outside the house of Mannu Lal Kashyap, a resident of Banganga police station in Indore.

Read Also Indore: Trainee Army Officers Create Ruckus At Pub After Dispute Arises Over Misbehaving With Girl

Not only vehicles, but the miscreants also burned the gate of the house in front of which the bikes were parked. The family members, after being informed about the incident, created a ruckus and lodged a complaint with Bnaganga police. The entire criminal activity was captured in a video, on the basis of which a case has been registered with the Banganga police.

Banganga police are currently investigating the matter on the basis of CCTV footage. According to the police, these two accused have many prior criminal cases registered against them in various police stations.