Indore: Metro Phase-2 work to start by May from Robot Square to Palasia Square

Metro work going on at Super Corridor. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the work of Indore Metro's first phase is going on at a brisk pace, the department officials are already planning for the second phase which will be from Robot Square to Palasia Square.

Metro officials said there will be five stations on the 6.3 km route between Robot Square and Palasia Square. “We have planned to start work on phase-2 of Metro soon. The tender has been floated and they would be scrutinised after the last date. We already have a few bidders. The process would take around one and half months and by mid-May or by the beginning of June the work of Metro Phase-2 will get started,” officials added.

Officials said that because the work has to be done along the busy parts of the city - Robot Square, Khajrana Square, Bengali Square, Saket and Palasia Square - the work will be executed speedily. The work will be done in parts to cause minimum inconvenience to the people.

The cost of the project (second phase) would be around Rs 495 crores and will be completed in three years.

The Metro Stations which would lie on this route will be Mumtaj Bagh Colony Station, Khajrana Square Station, Bengali Square Station, Patrakar Colony Station, and Palasia Square Station.

Metro project Phase-1

The Metro project from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square is going on at full pace. The work of laying tracks has started from the Gandhi Nagar Depot towards MR-10. Metro authorities have only six months left to start a trial run of the Metro on the 6.3 Km route.

