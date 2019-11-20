Indore: Mayor angry over wrong air pollution data

Indore: Mayor Malini Gaud is enraged over “wrong” air pollution figures on the official website of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“We have been adjudged cleanest city for three times in a row and pollution control board figures are putting us ahead of New Delhi in air pollution. The figures of pollution control board are wrong. I will talk to pollution control board officials,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

She stated that Delhi-based people suffering from asthma are coming to Indore as it is cleanest while pollution control board is misleading people with its wrong data.

For past some days, CPCB website is showing Indore ahead of New Delhi in air pollution. However, Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) figures are different.

MPPCB chief chemist at Indore, DK Waghela said CPCB does monitoring of air pollution on calculator basis whereas they measure pollution on real time basis.

“Our figures are right and that of CPCB are wrong. Information regarding the same was conveyed to CPCB who stated that there was some technical error, which will be rectified shortly,” he added.

Source of foul smell still mystery: Gaud

Gaud said that Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and PCB are trying to find out source of foul smell in eastern parts of the city. “We haven’t succeeded in tracing the source of foul smell as yet,” she said.

“The source of foul smell could be leakage of gas from drainage chambers, or some chemical being dumped by someone at some place. We don’t know as of now from where this smell has generated,” she said. “But problem will be addressed once we know the source,” she added.