Indore Management Association Conclave: Women Leaders Provide Insights Into Different Professions

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association (IMA) hosted its 3rd women leadership conclave on Thursday at Brilliant Convention Centre. The conclave on the theme 'Steering the World Together' attracted over 300 attendees. The conclave was graced by renowned female personalities from the corporate world and distinct industries, who provided valuable insights and practical guidance.

The programme began with a performance including Ganesh Vandana by an all-women band consisting of 30 members and many other melodious tunes. Thereafter, the dignitaries joined in for the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The first key speaker of the day was Sangeeta Talwar. She is a seasoned business leader with extensive experience and serves as a Director on the boards of several prominent companies, including HCL Infosystems, SembCorp Green Infra, Mahindra First Choice Wheels, SembCorp Energy India and Castrol India. Talwar highlighted that good leaders are key to innovation because they set clear visions and inspire people to reach their potential. They embrace challenges and show high empathy, which helps them connect with their teams.

Followed by this the next sessions were of two school friends – Jyoti Narang and Preeta Singh. Jyoti Narang is a prominent business leader, serving as the chairperson of Heidelberg Cement India Limited and an independent director at AU Bank. She highlighted that leadership skills are not innate but developed over time. A curious mind and the ability to adapt quickly to different environments were emphasised as crucial for survival and success.

Preeta Singh a cultural leader and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, as well as president of Teamwork Arts in Delhi, focuses on women empowerment. She emphasised that pressing the refresh button in life can lead to a million opportunities. Reading was described as a powerful and essential part of life, providing immense joy. She highlighted that pursuing one's passions and focusing on what truly matters are crucial. The speaker challenged the stereotype that advertising is a man's world, stating that the industry allows individuals to express their true selves. She reflected on her journey in a male-dominated field, acknowledging the challenges faced but also the growth opportunities.

Culinary expert Pankaj Bhadouria was next in line. Pankaj also known as India’s first MasterChef, began her cooking journey from her childhood and now she combines traditional Indian flavours with modern techniques. She emphasised that the real barriers people face are their own insecurities. She noted that good skills developed slowly and required hard work. For her, cooking was not just an art; it was a way to express love and care.

Neelam Kothari, a former actress and prominent jewellery designer, known for her contributions to Bollywood in the 1980s and 1990s was the last one to grace the stage. Kothari emphasised the importance of self-empowerment and believes that everyone has different priorities. As a dedicated businesswoman, she advocates for a straightforward approach and encourages women to support and uplift each other.

Other key speakers present in the event were Esha Nagar a key figure in branding and marketing , serving as the founder and CEO of Pegboard. Kena Shree a renowned figure in the field of women empowerment. Puja Puneet a Chennai-based author and life coach specialising in personal development. Renu Singhia dedicated cyclist from Jaipur.

Pooja Nautiyal, a former member of India's National Cyber Security Council. Aanchal Agrawal a stand-up comedian and content writer and Nina Chatrath- business consultant at DHR Global, who specialises in executive search and leadership advisory. All the speakers provided their insights into different professions.