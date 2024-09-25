Indore Management Association To Host 3rd Women Leadership Conclave On September 26, Featuring 12 Successful Entrepreneurs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association (IMA) is going to organise the 3rd edition of ‘Women Leadership Conclave’ on September 26 at Brilliant Convention Centre, wherein 12 successful women entrepreneurs will share success mantras of leadership, entrepreneurship and marketing.

The theme of the conclave is ‘Steering the World Together’. The event is expected to bring together over 250 women professionals and entrepreneurs, continuing IMA's mission to empower and uplift women across various sectors. CA Navin Khandelwal, President of IMA, provided insights into the significance of the 3rd Women Leadership Conclave.

Chani Trivedi, Secretary, highlighted that this year’s theme, ‘Steering the World Together,’ underscores the collective power and unity of women in leadership. The 3rd Women Leadership Conclave 2024 stands as a testament to the continued commitment of Indore Management Association in empowering women leaders to reach new heights.

Building on the success of past editions, this year’s conclave will not only celebrate the achievements of women in leadership but also address evolving challenges they face. By integrating insights from our recent Bootcamp Run-up Blitz, the event promises to offer actionable strategies. This conclave is poised to be a cornerstone in shaping a future where women lead with confidence, vision and impact.

Prominent speakers

-Jyoti Narang, Chairperson Heidelberg Cerement India Ltd

-Sangeeta Talwar, Director Manipal Global Education

-Nina Chatrath, Partner DHR Global

-Pankaj Bhadhouria, Master Chef

-Preeta Singh, Co-director Jaipur Literature Festival

-Esha Nagar, MD Nepa India

-Puja Puneet, Life Coach

-Shubhika Jain, Founder RAS

-Anamika Joshi, Scriptwriter

-Pooja Nautiyal, National Cyber Security Council

-Renu Singhi, Cyclist

-Kena Shree, DGM NTPC Ltd