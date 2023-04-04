Indore: Man thrashed to death on suspicion of being vehicle thief 

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was accused of murdering his mother in Shivpuri was beaten to death by a group of people on suspicion of being a vehicle thief in Banganga area, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested one person in this connection and a search is on for his son and four others. Police said they have solved this blind murder case within 24 hours.

POLICE INVESTIGATION TO IDENTIFY VICTIM

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that the body of a man was recovered from near a government school on Banganga Main Road on Sunday. In the autopsy report, it was revealed that he had been beaten to death. As he was unidentified, the police started an investigation considering it a blind murder.

A mobile phone recovered from him was registered under the name of Vakil, a resident of Berad area in Shivpuri district. Banganga police contacted the police station concerned and gathered details about the person in whose name the SIM card was registered. The police reached his family members, who identified the deceased as Vakil Rawat, a resident of Nayagaon village in Shivpuri district.

DECEASED HAD SIX CASES REGISTERED AGAINST HIM IN SHIVPURI

Soni said that Vakil was booked six times for his involvement in different crimes in Shivpuri. He was also accused of murdering his mother in 2007. He left Shivpuri and had been staying in Indore for the past 10 years, where he continued his criminal activities. About 13 cases related to vehicle lifting were registered against him at various police stations in the city.

POLICE INVESTIGATION TO NAIL THE ACCUSED

A police team examined CCTVs installed near the spot where the body was found. Then an informer told police that some youths named Nitesh Jaiswal, Shobhit, Ajju, Deepak and Vicky had caught a man on suspicion of bike-lifting and they had taken him to a house where they thrashed him with sticks and a baseball bat. After thrashing him, the accused dumped him near the school where he was found dead the next day.

The police raided the house of Nitesh Jaiswal but he was not there. His father Vishnu Jaiswal was taken to the police station where he told police that his son Nitesh and his friends Shobhit, Ajju, Deepak and Vicky had caught a person on the suspicion that he was a vehicle thief. He was taken to his place where he was thrashed by them and later he was dropped off near the school. The accused further informed the police that he had deleted the footage of the CCTV installed at his place. A team has been constituted to arrest the remaining accused.

