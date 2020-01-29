Indore: Man jumps to death from Aurobindo Hospital’s 4th floor

Indore: Panic prevailed in Sri Aurobindo Hospital on Wednesday evening when a man jumped to death from the fourth floor of the hospital. He fell on a woman staffer of the hospital who received injuries.
According to police, a man of 30-35 years of age jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital and died. He couldn’t be identified and was not a patient at the hospital. We have sent body for post mortem and are trying to identify the deceased,” a police officials said.
Hospital’s administrative incharge Rajeev Singh said the deceased could not be identified as he was neither a patient nor an attendant. Nobody in the hospital could recognise him.
Singh said that they found a packet of smoke and tobacco and chewing gum, which suggests that he may have been suffering from depression due to which he jumped from the fourth floor.
“We are checking cameras of hospital to find about his entry in the hospital. There is four feet high railing on the floor with a security chain above it. He jumped from there after seeing nobody around,” Singh added.
