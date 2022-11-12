Indore: Man immolates self following argument with landlord

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly immolated himself after an argument with his landlord in the Banganga area on Friday night. He had come home after consuming liquor and was kicking the door to open it when he argued with his landlord. The police are taking the statement of the family members of the deceased to know the exact reason for his suicide.

According to the police, the deceased was Govind Sahu, 40 years, a resident of Karma Nagar.

He was taken to the hospital after he received critical burns, and died later. His wife told the media that Govind was a plumber and he had reached home after consuming liquor. Then, the landlord told him not to kick the door, and they had an argument.

After a few hours, Govind returned home, poured kerosene and set himself on fire. His wife informed the neighbours and he was taken to the hospital.

Youth hangs self

A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in the Aerodrome area on Friday. The police said that the deceased identified as Ankur was found hanging by one of his family members and was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet. It is said that he was a college student.