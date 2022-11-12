Indore: 35% reconcile their differences, give marriage another shot

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Family Court of the Indore district, 25 per cent of cases were settled in which 35 per cent of couples who were separated, reconciled their differences and went back home together.

In one of the cases, a young couple decided to live together for the better future of their six years old daughter.

Additional principal judge Praveena Vyas heard the case of Sangeeta (26 years) and Rahul (28). They were married in 2012. Sangeeta is from Ujjain while Rahul lives in Indore. After marriage, everything was good in the beginning but later there were disputes. After the birth of their daughter, the disputes between them increased. Four years ago, due to a dispute between them, Sangeeta went to her maternal home in Ujjain with her daughter. Since then she was living at her maternal home with her 6-year-old daughter.

Their families tried to settle things but it did not work out and Sangeeta did not return to her in-laws' house. Sangeeta filed a maintenance case in the court against her husband. The court ordered Rahul to give Rs 8,000 to Sangeeta every month for maintenance, out of which Rs 6,000 would be for Sangeeta and Rs 2,000 for her daughter. Rahul started giving maintenance after the order of the court but he lost his job during the lockdown. In Lok Adalat, Judge Praveena Vyas counselled Rahul and Sangeeta and they both agreed to live together for the better future of their daughter.

In another case, Pooja and Vikas were married in 2019. Pooja is a resident of Barwani, while Vikas is from Indore. After few months of the marriage, disputes started between them over small matters. In August 2021 Pooja went to her maternal home in Barwani and did not return even though Vikas called her several times. After this, in March 2022, the case was filed in the family court. Vikas wanted to keep Pooja with him. Both have a two-and-a-half-year-old son. In Lok Adalat, judge MK Jain, advocate Pramod Joshi, and Parnay Sharma counselled in the case.

Total 400 cases were heard in the Lok Adalat at family court out of which 100 were settled and in 35 cases the separated couples went back home together.