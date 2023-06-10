Indore: Man Held For Sexually Harassing 4-Yr-Old Daughter

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly sexually molesting his four-year-old daughter in the Aerodrome area, police said on Saturday. The accused was staying separated from his wife for a few years and he had taken the girl to his place in the MIG area a couple of days ago.

The police are investigating the case further.

DCP Aditya Mishra said that the mother of the girl child has lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police station staff that she was staying at her mother’s place following a dispute with her husband some years ago. The woman is employed. On June 6, her husband came home when she was out for work and took their four-year-old daughter along with him. The woman searched for the daughter but when she was unsuccessful in finding her she lodged a complaint with the MIG police after which the police reached the accused's place and rescued the girl from there on June 8.

According to the child’s mother, injuries were found on the private parts of the child. The police have registered a case against the father of the child under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and he was arrested. Police said that the accused allegedly sexually harassed his daughter at his place.

Foetus found in garbage box, parents held

Rajendra Nagar police arrested a man and his wife after recovering a foetus from the garbage box in the area on Saturday. According to the police, information was received that the foetus was spotted by the residents of the area and later the police were informed. It is said that the foetus is about 6 months old. During the investigation and the CCTV examination, the police managed to identify the couple, who allegedly dumped the foetus in the garbage box. The couple allegedly informed the police that they already have three children and their financial condition is not good so they dumped the foetus in the garbage box. The police are investigating the case further.