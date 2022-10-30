Indore: Man held for duping 3 persons of Rs 15 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was on the run after duping three people of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of helping the elderly, the needy and schoolgoing children was arrested on Saturday. The accused and his accomplices used to run a trust, named ‘Shri Shraddha Kalyan Services’. They also duped about 20 people on the pretext of investing their money in the trust and earning a profit.

According to a Crime Branch officer, complaints from three people were received stating that they had been duped of lakhs of rupees by some people of the trust. The fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch started investigations and found that complainant Devendra had duped of Rs 7.87 lakh by the accused, Shivam Kumar, a resident of the Banganga area, on the pretext of helping needy people. The accused had also promised to make him a volunteer with the trust and give him a salary. The accused had told the complainant to donate at least 20 per cent of his salary to needy people.

Similarly, Manoj was duped of Rs 2 lakh and complainant Naresh was duped of Rs 6 lakh by the accused. When the complainants asked him to return their money, the accused gave two cheques which bounced. After that, the accused informed them that their money had been invested in another company to get double the profit. A case under sections 420, 409, 120-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused by the Crime Branch.

Acting on a tip, the police arrested Shivam Kumar. During questioning, he allegedly informed the poilce that he had taken money from 20 people on the pretext of investing their money in the trust.