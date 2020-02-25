Indore: Man gets death penalty for raping, killing 4-yr-old girl

Indore: A special court here on Monday awarded death penalty to a man in a sensational rape and murder case of a four-year-old girl in Mhow.

Judge Varsha Sharma handed down the sentence to 28-year-old Ankit Vijayvargiya under different Sections of IPC and POSCO Act. The verdict came on the 85th day of the incident.

“He was awarded the death penalty under Section 376(A) and Section 302 of the IPC. The court also sentenced him to life imprisonment under Section 376 (AB) and POSCO Act,” said district prosecution officer Mohammad Akram Sheikh.

Apart from this, he was awarded 5 years in prison term each under Section 363, Section 366 and 5 years under Section 201.

The four-year-old girl of a beggar couple was abducted, raped and killed on December 1, 2019. The incident had shaken the cantonment town when her body was recovered from an abandoned bungalow.

A special investigation team was constituted into the matter which caught the accused on evidence based on CCTV footage.