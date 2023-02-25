Indore: Man from Rajasthan arrested for stealing car using fake documents 

Indore (Mahya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police arrested a man for stealing cars by booking them using fake documents on a mobile app, police said on Friday. Three cars were recovered from him, and the accused is being questioned further.
Police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that a person named Himanshu Tiwari had lodged a complaint that a person booked five cars using fake documents on a mobile phone app, and then he stole the cars.
Following investigations, the police arrested two persons from Rajasthan while their accomplice named Mangilal was on the run.
Police started a search for Mangilal and came to know that he had earlier been arrested by the Maharashtra police for his involvement in a similar case.
The police managed to arrest Mangilal, and he was produced before the court on Friday and he was sent to police remand for 8 days.
Police are trying to recover all the cars stolen by him. He allegedly informed the police that he and his accomplices stole cars and sold them in Rajasthan.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)