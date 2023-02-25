Indore: Man from Rajasthan arrested for stealing car using fake documents 

Representative Image

Indore (Mahya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police arrested a man for stealing cars by booking them using fake documents on a mobile app, police said on Friday. Three cars were recovered from him, and the accused is being questioned further.

Police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that a person named Himanshu Tiwari had lodged a complaint that a person booked five cars using fake documents on a mobile phone app, and then he stole the cars.

Following investigations, the police arrested two persons from Rajasthan while their accomplice named Mangilal was on the run.

Police started a search for Mangilal and came to know that he had earlier been arrested by the Maharashtra police for his involvement in a similar case.

The police managed to arrest Mangilal, and he was produced before the court on Friday and he was sent to police remand for 8 days.

Police are trying to recover all the cars stolen by him. He allegedly informed the police that he and his accomplices stole cars and sold them in Rajasthan.