Indore: Don’t dial *401* when asked to by unidentified caller

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Online fraudsters are on the prowl, so beware! The crime branch has issued an advisory warning people not to dial a particular number on their mobile phones, or they may lose their valuable data and become victims of online fraud.

The crime branch officials have received complaints that conmen have tried to dupe people by requesting them to dial *401* on their mobile phones. The officials warned that if anyone dials the number, the fraudster will gain access to all sensitive data in the mobile – be it messages, Whatsapp, bank details, UPI details and even OTPs.

Additional DCP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar told Free Press that in case of online fraud, people are requested to report the incident on the cyber helpline number (7049124445) immediately.

Not only this (*401*) number, but the people are requested not to dial any other numbers when asked to by unidentified people.

