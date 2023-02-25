Indore: Garg nominated member of GST Redressal Committee 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior GST consultant of the city, chartered accountant Krishna Garg, was nominated as a member of the State-level GST Grievance Redressal Committee.

According to the decision of the GST Council, a Grievance Redressal Committee has been constituted for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to put before the government the problems faced by taxpayers under GST and its possible solutions.

The committee members are chief commissioner of CGST, principal commissioner CGST and commissioner state GST and other high-level officers. The committee sends its recommendations to GST Council. Garg is also secretary (CGST) in Tax Practitioners Association.

For the upcoming virtual meeting of the committee, scheduled to be held on March 2, the taxpayers can contact him at 9826052060 to present their problems before the committee. Various tax consultants and chartered accountants have congratulated Garg on his nomination to the committee.