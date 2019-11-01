Indore: Make students aware of armed forces’ sacrifices: UGC

Indore: University Grants Commission has asked universities in the country including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to generate awareness among the youth about the sacrifices made by Indian armed forces.

In a letter addressed to VCs, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said, “Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 to commemorate the supreme sacrifices made by our valiant armed forces personnel for protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country and securing our lives against the threats of insurgency and terrorism as well as providing rescue and relief during natural calamities.”

Through the letter, UGC has asked universities to arrange functions/talks for the students in universities and affiliated colleges/institutes to generate awareness about armed forces so that they can understand their significance in our lives.