Indore: Madhya Pradesh’s Denim, Daksh,Deep in second round of national junior tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fifth seeded Denim Yadav and Deep Munim of Madhya Pradesh entered the second round of the National Junior 2020 Tennis tournament organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association and sponsored by ITC. But MP seventh seeded Kush Arjaria, Daksh Prasad and Amishi Shukla had to face defeat in the first round on Tuesday.

The main round matches started at Indore Tennis Club from this morning. 48 matches were played on the first day. In the first round of the boys' category local player and fifth seed Denim Yadav had to sweat for the win. He defeated Maharashtra's Shivam Kadam 2-6 7-6 6-2 in three sets. At the same time, another 12th ranked local player Deep Munim defeated Tamil Nadu's Mukil Ramanan 6-2, 6-1 to make it to the second round. Further.

Seventh seeded Kush Arajaria suffered a upset. He was defeated 6-4, 0-6, 4-6 by Prasad Ingale of Maharashtra. At the same time, Daksh Prasad of MP defeated Tamil Nadu’s qualifier Kirtivasan Suresh 6-1, 5-7, 7-5. Kishan Hooda of Chandigarh, the top seed in the boys category, did not have much trouble reaching the second round. He defeated qualifier Maharashtra's Jaishnav Shinde 6–0, 6–3 in the first round. At the same time, Karan Singh of Haryana defeated Mohammed.

Kaif of Gujarat 6-1, 6-2, Third seed Ayush Bhatt beat Karnataka’s Daksh Agarwal of Maharashtra 6-1, 6-1. Fourth seed Nathilan Eric of Karnataka defeated Aryan Arora of Punjab 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, sixth seed Uttarakhand's Tores Rawat defeated Dhananjay Athreya of Tamil Nadu 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 to enter the second round.

Amishi Shukla, the only player from Madhya Pradesh, had to face defeat in the first round in the main round of girls' category. Although Amishi struggled a lot, she could not win. Maharashtra's Madhurima Sawant defeated Amishi 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 in a tough three-set clash.

After winning the first set, Amishi failed to maintain the rhythm and lost the second set in a tiebreak. Madhurima came back strongly in the third set and won both the set and the match. In the girls' first round, Abhaya Vemuri of Telangana defeated qualifier Diva Bhatia of Uttar Pradesh 6-2, 6-1, Ruma Gaikwari of Maharashtra beat Niyati Kukre of Talimanadu 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, Harleen Gaur Danda of Punjab beat Tamanna Narwal of Haryana 6-3, 6-2, Kanupriya Rawat of Rajasthan defeated Anushka Sharma of her own state 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, Delhi’s qualifier Tejashwi Dabas defeated Sakshi Thakkar of Gujarat 6-2, 6-2, Deepalakshmi Vanaraja of Tamilnadu defeated Suyash Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh 6–2, 6–0 to advance to the second round.