Indore: Living with pandemic is theme of Indian Institute of Management’s conference to held in June

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore’s conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE 2021) will be conducted virtually from June 4-6. This is the first conference to be organised in online mode post pandemic.

The new normal has resulted in a change in lifestyle, businesses, and management philosophies. Focused on the same, the theme for this year’s conference is, Management Metamorphosis: Living with the pandemic.

Sharing his views about the conference, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said, “Entering 25th year, IIM Indore is delighted to conduct its first conference in the post-pandemic time.” The pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives. “With our mission to remain contextually relevant, the theme for this year's conference will focus on management practices, which play an important role in the post pandemic era and will help us prepare ourselves for future challenges,” he added.

Workshops, expert talks and interactive sessions will be organised for participants from across the globe.