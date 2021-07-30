Indore: Liquor worth Rs 7​ lakh seized​ ​​from house, one arrested​

Indore: A team of state excise department raided a house in the Khatiwala Tank area and seized foreign and country liquor worth Rs 7 lakh, on Friday. One person was arrested.
The excise department officials had been receiving information that some people were supplying liquor illegally in the city.
After receiving a tip-off, assistant excise commissioner Raj Narayan Soni constituted a team led by excise sub-inspector Shalini Singh and instructed the team to raid a house in the Khatiwala Tank area. During the raid, the team recovered 116 bottles of foreign liquor, 23 cans of beer and 123 quarters of country liquor from there. The value of the liquor is about Rs 7 lakh. One person, Hemant Sharma, was also arrested, and the excise department is trying to find out the person who supplied the liquor.
The seized liquor is being sent for a forensic test. If the liquor is found spurious or substandard then appropriate action will be taken against those responsible. The role of excise sub-inspector Shalini, sub-inspector BD Ahirwar, Rajesh Tiwari, constable Satej, Mukesh and Suresh Chongadh was commendable during the action.
