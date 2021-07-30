Indore: All four dead youths had same brand of liquor: SP

Indore

After four people died allegedly after consuming liquor of the same brand but in two different bars, the police on Friday swung into action and sealed a near Marimata Square. Samples of liquor were also collected.

Later, SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain, urged booze lovers to buy liquor of a particular brand only from authorized outlets. He cautioned liquor lovers to avoid buying liquor of a specific brand from unknown or unauthorized people offering it at cheap rate.

Police suspect that spurious liquor was being packed and sold in the bottle of the brand. However, the police are awaiting viscera report to confirm their suspicion.

Two persons died after consuming liquor at Paradise Club & Resort at Chhota Bangarda Road in the city last week. According to Jain, a group of seven people had consumed liquor at the bar on Friday last week and two of them died after their condition deteriorated the next day. Later two more persons died after consuming liquor at Sapna Bar near Marimata Square a couple of days ago. During investigation, it came to fore that all the four had consumed same brand of whisky at both bars.

The police came to know that a youth was also undergoing treatment after he consumed the same brand of whisky at a bar. His statement was being recorded. Police suspect that illicit liquor mafia was active in the city. A team has been tasked to identify the mafia. Paradise Bar was sealed a few days ago while Sapna Bar was sealed on Friday.

Youth from Haryana died after consuming country liquor

A youth from Haryana died after his condition deteriorated in Gandhi Nagar. SI Ramsevak Meena of Gandhi Nagar police station said that the deceased was identified as Vishambhar Singh (46) of Yamunanagar in Haryana. He was visiting the city along with his family members. He was rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated but could not be saved. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vishambhar had consumed country liquor. His autopsy report is awaited.