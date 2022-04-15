Indore: Liquor ban has never worked, says Digvijaya Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Digvijaya Singh said that ‘Liquor Ban’ has not been successful in many states but if the women of any area want to get the shop shifted the administration will have to shift the same.



Replying to a query about BJP leader Uma Bharti's demand for liquor ban in the state, Singh said, “Liquor ban was not successful wherever it was implemented. The liquor ban has been there in Gujarat for a long time but one can get any brand he wants and it will be delivered in 10 minutes. It only profits some of the officials and leaders due to which it was not successful in Bihar as well.”

Singh added that they (in his tenure as Chief Minister) had prepared a policy that if more than 50 per cent of women protest against any liquor shop in their area then it must be shifted.

“I agree with Uma Bharti's demand to open the locks of Shiva temple in Raisen Fort. It should not only be opened but it must be renovated and the state government must take the initiative,” Singh said.

The former Chief Minister reiterated that if BJP wants to lodge FIR against him for talking about brotherhood, then they must lodge lakhs of FIRs against him.

“I always talk about brotherhood and harmony and if it is a crime then they must register cases against me,” Singh said.

Earlier, Singh paid tribute to former Congress leader late Mahesh Joshi in a programme organised by Congress leader Deepak Joshi (Pintu) and referred to him as his guide in politics.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:46 AM IST