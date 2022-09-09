Indore: Leadership course @SDA Bocconi begins virtually for IIM-I students

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The virtual inauguration of the ‘Advanced Leadership Programme at SDA Bocconi’ for the one year full time post graduate programme for executives (EPGP) at IIM Indore took place on Friday.

The programme is a part of the international immersion module for EPGP, which is conducted in collaboration with one of the top-ranking international business schools.

This year, this programme is being conducted in association with SDA Bocconi.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai inaugurated the programme. Prof Saurabh Chandra, chairperson – EPGP, and Prof Veronica Vecchi, programme director, SDA Bocconi were also present online. A total of 57 participants are attending the programme, 9 of whom are going to Italy.

In his address, Rai spoke about similarities between IIM Indore and SDA Bocconi’s mission and vision.

He noted that both institutions aim at creating contextually-relevant curricula and offering world-class education.

"Similar to SDA Bocconi’s mission to drive the professional and personal transformation to impact the future of individuals, organisations, and society, we at IIM Indore are determined to develop socially conscious leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs who gain top-notch knowledge and utilise it to contribute to nation building. This programme aims to offer the participants an enriching learning experience and help them gain competencies that are a perfect match for them in the current scenario," he said.

He added this would help them take initiatives that bring a positive transformation in the world.

"All the subjects included in the curriculum would allow the students to gain knowledge in management and leadership and acquaint them with Italian culture," he went on to add.

The IIM Indore director said, "This time, we have also introduced concentrations like Italian Excellence – Roots, Culture, Craftsmanship, and Family Business; and Sports Management in Europe. This will expose the participants to a different set of culture, work ethics, and management practices."

"Further, subjects like innovation in management, decision-making in times of uncertainty, change and environmental discontinuities, entrepreneurship and family business management, and design thinking will allow the participants to understand the nitty-gritty of these domains," he added.

Chandra noted that the programme is designed to disseminate to participants about the increasingly globalised economic environment and issues of the world economy and enable them to understand and compare the businesses in emerging and developed economies. "The international immersion creates a perfect platform for participants to learn the global business and to broaden their knowledge about various aspects of rapidly globalising economies," he said.

"The curriculum incorporates the latest trends in the industry, including climate finance, the institution of the European Union, public-private collaborations to achieve SDGs, sustainability, and luxury management’, he added.