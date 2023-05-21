Indore: Last date for registration for Moong, Urad procurement extended till May 31

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the Rabi marketing year 2023-24, the registration for purchase of summer Moong and Urad on support price has been extended till May 31.

Earlier, the date of registration was fixed May 19.

SS Rajput, deputy director agriculture of the district, informed that 25 registration centres have been set up for registration of summer moong and urad. Along with this, farmers can register themselves for summer moong and urad through cooperative societies/kiosk common centers, public service centers and online at website www.mpeuparjan.nic.in.