Indore: Kin create ruckus at police station after boutique staff’s death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The kin of an employee of a boutique, who died under mysterious circumstances a few days ago, created a ruckus in front of the Vijay Nagar police station on Saturday and alleged that the woman boutique owner was responsible for his death. The police assured the family members that investigations into the case were underway and action would be taken only after the autopsy report.

According to reports, 35-year-old Dheeraj Verma, a resident of Nehru Nagar, died under mysterious circumstances at the boutique on May 10. His family alleged it was not a suicide. The woman boutique owner and her husband had taken Dheeraj to hospital without informing his parents. His family suspected that he was killed by someone and demanded action against the boutique owner. The deceased was also associated with a political party in the city.

The family landed up at the Vijay Nagar police station with a photo of the deceased and alleged that the police had not taken any action even four days after the incident. ACP Nihit Upadhyay and Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Tahjib Kaji pacified the family members and assured that action would be taken only after the autopsy report.

Kaji said Dheeraj had been taken to the hospital and it was reported that he had suffered a cardiac arrest, but, later, marks of hanging were found on his neck. The police believe he committed suicide by hanging himself at the boutique. However, the autopsy report is awaited.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:10 AM IST