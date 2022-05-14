Indore: Medical Teachers' Association raises issue of posting two demonstrators in forensic medicine department in MGM Medical College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Teachers' Association (MTA) Indore Branch has raised the issue of posting of two demonstrators in the forensic medicine department instead of their microbiology and pharmacology in MGM Medical College, Indore.

In its letter to the Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, President of Medical Teachers' Association Dr Arvind Ghanghoria mentioned that Dr Deepak Gawli (MD, Microbiology) and Dr Pawan Kumar Mourya (MD Pharmacology) had gone on sabbatical for pursuing Post Graduate course between 2018 and 2021.

"Total eight demonstrators were had joined but six of them were posted in their departments but Dr Gawli and Dr Mourya haven't been posted to their original department i.e. microbiology and pharmacology even after 8 months of their joining back the college," Dr Ghanghoria mentioned in his letter adding "Due to the delay in posting, these doctors are not getting their post PG experience and losing the chance to apply for assistant professor as well. We have requested the Divisional Commissioner too to take immediate action in the case."

Meanwhile, Dean Dr Dixit said that the demonstrators were required to get relieved by the HoD of their department.

"We will post these doctors to the requested departments when being relieved by the HoD," he said.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 06:41 PM IST