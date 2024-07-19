Indore-Khandwa Gauge Conversion Project: Number Of Tunnels Decreased To 19, Project Gets Boost | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 160 km long Indore-Khandwa Gauge Conversion (GC) projects, one of the most ambitious and challenging projects owing to difficult terrain, got major momentum, when the construction department of Western Railway succeeded in decreasing number of tunnels by 2 to19 from 21. Railway is going to float the last and the biggest tender of this section estimated at Rs 1200 crore by the end of this month. The railways are targeting to complete the GC project by 2027.

From 160 km long Indore-Khandwa GC project, the task of GC is left behind in just 65 km long section between Mukhtyara located close to Omkareshwar (Khandwa side) to Patalpani (from Indore side). This section is very much challenging due to high terrain and deep trench. The large area of this section falls in Mhow Tehsil area of the district. To meet out the challenges, the construction department of Western Railway did lot of hard work and to smoothen the task, earlier it had planned 21 tunnels to be carved out on the section.

However, to further streamline the task, the number of tunnels has been reduced by 2 to 19 from 21. ‘Though, the task is really challenging, yet it is doable. Our duty is to remove hurdles coming in the way of task of GC of the section. Thus, taking on account all the aspects, by doing slight change in the project, the need of 2 tunnels have been eliminated. In this way, now the number of tunnels left behind is 19.

Importantly, tenders of almost all the tunnels have been floated and the work is likely to begin after the end of the monsoon season. Our target is to complete the GC work of 65 km by 2027, well before the commencement of Simhastha Fair scheduled in Ujjain for 2028’, a top railway official informed this correspondent.

Biggest tender to be floated this month

Using the monsoon time, when no construction work can be done, the construction department has completed the floating of all tenders linked to Indore-Khandwa Gauge Conversion project, except one. The tender of construction of 30 km long railway track between Badiya to Rajpura is all set to float by the end of this month, which is estimated at Rs 1200 cr, which is the biggest tender of the section in terms of money.

