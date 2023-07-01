Indore: JEE First-Round Seat Allotments Released |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first round of seat allotments for students seeking admissions through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was released on Friday. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the results of the first JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023 for Round 1.

JoSAA is managing and regulating the joint seat allotment for admissions to 118 institutes for academic year 2023-24. The institutes include 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 38 other technical institutes in India.

As per the authority and schedule, the online reporting process for round 1 also began on Friday. If candidates have received admissions into their sought colleges, then candidates can upload their documents. The last date for paying and confirming the admission is July 4.

The last date to respond to a query is July 5. The most sought-after college among the institutes was IIT Bombay as the opening rank was 1. The student opted for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) stream. The closing rank for the stream at the institute was 60. IIT Madras opened the rank with 6 in CSE stream as well.

IIT Indore also had CSE as the most popular stream as the ranking opened at 671 and closed at 1169. The least popular stream among engineering was Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science (MEMS) as the opening rank at IIT Indore was 8682 and closing at 10862.

Sharing what the students must do now, JEE mentor Kamal Sharma said, “The candidate needs to accept the seat allocated and opt for any one of the options ‘Freeze’, ‘Slide’ or ‘Float’ for the choice of academic programme for the subsequent round(s), if any, of joint seat allocation.”

Candidates who reject allocated seats CANNOT participate any more in Joint Seat Allocation for the ensuing academic year 2022-23, he added.

Seat acceptance fee

Rs. 15,000 for candidates with the category tag SC, ST, GEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD or STPwD and Rs. 35,000 for all other candidates (the fee includes Rs. 3,000 JoSAA processing charges). The seat acceptance fee excluding JoSAA processing charges will be adjusted against the admission fee.

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Stream Name Opening Rank Closing Rank

Civil Engineering - 7291 9428

Computer Science and Engineering - 671 1169

Electrical Engineering - 2305 3631

Mechanical Engineering - 5052 7166

Metallurgical Engineering and

Materials Science - 8682 10862

