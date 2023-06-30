Bhopal Sports Follow Up: 6th Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bouts of ongoing boxing tournament at Tatya Tope Stadium got intense as the boxers got into the ring to fight semi final matches on Friday.

The indoor hall of the stadium was echoing with the home crowd hooting and cheering for local girl Khushi as she was fighting to get into the finals.

Her opponent was two-time Asian Junior Champion Nikita Chand from Uttarakhand. Though Khushi lost the match, her home crowd cheered for loudly.

Twelve final matches are scheduled for Saturday. The maximum number of boxers who have qualified for the finals are from Haryana. Anjali Singh from Madhya Pradesh will fight for gold against Priya from Haryana. Around eight boxers from Haryana qualified for the finals.