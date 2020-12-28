Indore: ​Janak McGilligan feted for her work in solar energy​

​Indore:

International Solar Energy Society (ISES) based in Germany has listed Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan as ‘The Century of Solar-Stories and Visions of Renewable Energy’.

ISES released this Commemorative Booklet during the Solar World Congress 50 Virtual Conference, commemorating the 50th anniversary of their first International Solar Energy Society (ISES) Conference in Melbourne Australia in 1970 where all the Solar Research pioneers met.

Janak is the only Woman Renewable Energy Pioneer in the field of Solar Cooking among compilation of 200 Renewable Energy Pioneers listed in the celebratory booklet of ISES that has acknowledged the Contribution of Research Pioneers: Individuals who actively started working in or with the industry in 1995.

During the conference: the ISES SWC50 was released and included in the International Solar Energy Society, giving prominence and recognition to solar cooking as an important part of renewable energy history.

Janak came to Indore in 1985 as a Baha’i Pioneer to start Barli Development Institute for Rural women where she and her husband Late James McGilligan OBE (UK Baha’i Pioneer) started their innovative and pioneering works with fist Solar Community Kitchen and Solar Cooking to more than 500 villages and continues till date .