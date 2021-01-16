Indore: ​Jain Diwakar College holds two-day webinar​

Indore:

A two-day​ ​webinar was organised by the Faculty of Arts at Jain Diwakar College which concluded on Saturday. The theme of the first day was the usefulness and relevance of the study ​​of history, ​and ​guest speaker on the occas​s​ion was former Head of the ​d​epartment of History, DAVV JC Upadhyay. Programme was conducted by professor Jyoti Jaiswal, institute principal Dr Sangeeta Bharuka welcomed all the guests. Professor Ghanshyam Parmar proposed vote of thanks.

Topic of second day was ‘Study of history subject and possibility of employment’. Guest speaker was Madhav University history department head Dr Manoj Awasthi. Programme was conducted by professor Seema Shotri. College manager Dr Narendra Kumar Dhakad also addressed the gathering. Programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by professor Alka Pandey.